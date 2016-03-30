- Home
News
Jazzy B, the Surrey-raised bhangra artist, gets his star on Granville Street (photos, video)
Surrey-raised bhangra star Jazzy B beside his 'star' on Granville Street in Vancouver on Saturday (Sept. 17) as part of his B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame induction.
Jazzy B's star burned a little brighter tonight as the Surrey-raised bhangra artist was inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.
His name was added to the "StarWalk" on Granville Street in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17), with a party to follow at a banquet hall in Surrey.
Fans and friends tweeted their approval, and a video of the ceremony was streamed live to Jazzy B's Facebook page.
(SEE BELOW)
@jazzyb #BobbyNagra unveiling of his star on the BC Ent Hall of Fame Starwalk! A great honour 4 a great artist! Hurr pic.twitter.com/u3ZiMNzqB6— Jaideep Wadali (@jaideepwadali) September 18, 2016
History has been made congrats to the Crown Prince Of Bhangra ustad ji @jazzyb on being the first @BcHof pic.twitter.com/SgEoV034Bc— RANA (@AruArunr230) September 18, 2016
@jazzyb Driving to your music for twenty years
