Jazzy B, the Surrey-raised bhangra artist, gets his star on Granville Street (photos, video)

Surrey-raised bhangra star Jazzy B beside his 'star' on Granville Street in Vancouver on Saturday (Sept. 17) as part of his B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame induction.

Jazzy B's star burned a little brighter tonight as the Surrey-raised bhangra artist was inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

His name was added to the "StarWalk" on Granville Street in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17), with a party to follow at a banquet hall in Surrey.

Fans and friends tweeted their approval, and a video of the ceremony was streamed live to Jazzy B's Facebook page.

(SEE BELOW)

@jazzyb #BobbyNagra unveiling of his star on the BC Ent Hall of Fame Starwalk! A great honour 4 a great artist! Hurr pic.twitter.com/u3ZiMNzqB6 — Jaideep Wadali (@jaideepwadali) September 18, 2016

History has been made congrats to the Crown Prince Of Bhangra ustad ji @jazzyb on being the first @BcHof pic.twitter.com/SgEoV034Bc — RANA (@AruArunr230) September 18, 2016