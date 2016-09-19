  • Connect with Us

SLIDESHOW: Surrey gets glitzy at annual Darpan Achievement Awards

  Surrey posted Sep 19, 2016

SURREY —The 7th Annual DARPAN Extraordinary Achievement Awards brought together more than 700 of the Lower Mainland's top social and business elite in the South Asian community at Surrey's Aria Banquet and Convention Centre on Sept. 16.

The annual gala honours people who embody the spirit of community.

Photos: Gord Goble

Slideshow music: "I Ya Ha" (rock English remix), by Dal Hothi


