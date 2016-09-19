- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Focus
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
SLIDESHOW: Surrey gets glitzy at annual Darpan Achievement Awards
SURREY —The 7th Annual DARPAN Extraordinary Achievement Awards brought together more than 700 of the Lower Mainland's top social and business elite in the South Asian community at Surrey's Aria Banquet and Convention Centre on Sept. 16.
The annual gala honours people who embody the spirit of community.
Photos: Gord Goble
Slideshow music: "I Ya Ha" (rock English remix), by Dal Hothi
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.