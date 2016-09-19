SLIDESHOW: Surrey gets glitzy at annual Darpan Achievement Awards

SURREY —The 7th Annual DARPAN Extraordinary Achievement Awards brought together more than 700 of the Lower Mainland's top social and business elite in the South Asian community at Surrey's Aria Banquet and Convention Centre on Sept. 16.

The annual gala honours people who embody the spirit of community.

Photos: Gord Goble

Slideshow music: "I Ya Ha" (rock English remix), by Dal Hothi



