Surrey to spend $90,000 on public art for the middle of a traffic circle

Red arrow shows concrete foundation for the artwork to be installed in the traffic circle at the intersection of 156th Street and 108th Avenue in Fraser Heights, in photo posted to the City of Surrey's website.

SURREY — The city is planning to spend $90,000 on public art for the middle of a traffic circle.

An artist call, posted to the city's website, shows photos of the intersection, at 156th Street and 108th Avenue in the Fraser Heights area.

The project budget is $90,000, "inclusive of all costs including artist fees, design, materials, insurance, all engineering expenses, fabrication, delivery, installation, travel and taxes," according to the post.

"A concrete foundation for the artwork has already been installed slightly off-centre within the traffic circle, on which the artwork will stand.

"The artwork is to be highly visible, use vertical components and create interest within the traffic circle while being appropriate for an active intersection."

Interested artists are invited to attend an information meeting about the project, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Guildford Library (15105 105th Ave., Surrey).

The deadline to submit applications, or expressions of interest, is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more details, posted in a PDF on the city's webiste.

