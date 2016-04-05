  • Connect with Us

News

First in series of Surrey public safety forums tonight

First of a series of public safety meetings to be held tonight, Sept. 20 - Surrey Now
First of a series of public safety meetings to be held tonight, Sept. 20
— image credit: Surrey Now
  • by  Tom Zytaruk - Surrey Now
  • Surrey  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 10:00 AM

SURREY — The Surrey RCMP will hold another series of neighbourhood safety meetings for residents throughout the city this fall.

They focus on local crime trends, the latest policing initiatives, crime prevention, and reporting crime and suspicious activity.

The first meeting will be on Sept. 20 at Kirkbride elementary school, at 12150 92nd Ave., with doors open at 6 p.m. This meeting will focus on the city centre, Guildford and Fleetwood.

The second meeting, to focus on Newton, Cloverdale and South Surrey, will be held at École Woodward Hill elementary school, at 6082 142nd St., will be held Oct. 13 with doors open at 6 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Superintendent Shawn Gill said a "key component or our strategy is working together with the community on a number of enforcement, prevention and intervention efforts aimed at supporting children, youth and families."

The Surrey RCMP is also planning to host a "large" community safety forum in October that will provide parents with tips on how to keep their children safe when using the Internet, but a date has not yet been determined.

tom.zytaruk@thenownewspaper.com

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event