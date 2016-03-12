Surrey RCMP seeking tips that could shed light on mysterious death

Photo of Deanna Desjarlais, taken April 19, 2016. Her remains were found in Whalley's Hawthorne Park on May 17.

SURREY — Police are trying to trace the last steps of a Saskatoon woman whose remains were found in Whalley's Hawthorne Park in Surrey on May 17.

Deanna Desjarlais, 27, was aboriginal, five feet four inches tall, 126 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that due to the advanced state of decomposition coroners were not able to identify the remains as those of Desjarlais until Sept. 13.

"The Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Ms. Desjarlais in the weeks leading up to May 17 to call us," Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. "If we can determine her movements during this time, it may assist us in determining what ultimately led to her unfortunate death."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 6704-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is leading this investigation and working with the BC Coroners Service, Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Service and the BC Police Missing Persons Centre to solve this mystery.

"Nothing suspicious has been identified at this time," Schumann said.

Meantime, police don't suspect a man whose body was found near a Surrey creek on Sept. 14 was the victim of foul play.

"It doesn't appear suspicious," Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said.

A hiker found the cadaver at about 2:50 p.m., near Quibble Creek in the 13600-block of 88th Avenue, and called police.

It happened just north of King George Boulevard, near Bear Creek Park.

Schumann said the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

"It's very early in this investigation however there has been no risk to public safety identified at this time," he said.

