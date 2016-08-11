- Home
Opinions
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 11, 2016)
Send your submissions to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Roses
- Dozens of red roses to all of the helpers and flag persons at last Saturday’s “Pop-Up Junk Drop” event. Although it was busy with traffic backed up, they were organized. Once you were in, you moved along quickly, and helpers were available and cheerful. Thank you for making it easy to get some junk out of my yard and garage!
- Roses go out to the Capilano Mall Tim Hortons for giving me a free gift card for the donut incident. I could have not thanked you enough! You’re amazing!
- I’d like to give a bunch of roses to the B.C. Lions for hosting the recent ‘Play with the Pros’ camp at their field in Whalley. What an amazing chance for local kids to learn the game of football from top-level players, including the team’s starting quarterback, among several others. Fabulous community initiative. Go Lions go!
- Red roses to the doctors who take the time to properly diagnose their patients, instead of just flippantly hearing a couple of symptoms and calling it a day. A bouquet of red roses to such a doctor, Dr. Joy Muncey at Care Place Medical, who is always thorough and professional.
- I’m loving following the Whalley baseball team’s progress at the Canadian national Little League baseball championships at Hastings community park in Vancouver. Good luck to them! Roses to them all for being such dedicated young players.
Email your Roses to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Rotten Tomatoes
- Rotten tomatoes go out to stupid TransLink for giving me false information about the 502 Langley Centre bus, which they said it doesn’t go to the Willowbrook mall. I’ve have taken that bus for years! Get to know your system better, for goodness sake.
- The most rotten of tomatoes to our neighbours. Their poor dog is largely abandoned for long periods of the day and evening and barks out of boredom and neglect. Several of us neighbours have tried asking them to address the situation, and we have only received rude replies back. Nothing has improved over the past few months. How inconsiderate of them to interfere with our peace and quiet, not to mention mistreating their poor dog.
- I’m not sure who is responsible but I would like to thank whomever managed to quiet the whistles of the trains that run along the foot of Panorama Ridge on a very regular basis. We’ve had several weeks now of peace and quiet, and when we do get the odd single bleat of a whistle, it reminds us of what we have put up with over the years.
- A ton of rotten tomatoes to the people who dumped their mattresses behind the Penny Savers Thrift Store on the August long weekend. The hospital auxiliary volunteers work so hard making money for the hospital and now have to pay to have this junk to be removed from the store premises. Shame on all of you. Maybe you should volunteer and see how hard it is for these volunteers.
Email your Rotten Tomatoes to edit@thenownewspaper.com
