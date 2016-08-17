OUR VIEW: Surrey's Creep Catcher has struck a chord with community

Ryan Laforge is the founder of Surrey’s chapter of Creep Catchers.

When we first met Ryan Laforge, the founder of Surrey’s chapter of Creep Catchers, we knew two things were likely to happen once his story was told in our paper.

While we suspected Surrey’s citizens would throw their support behind him, we knew the city’s Mounties would cringe.

Vigilantism is nothing new in Surrey. Just a few months ago, we published a full-page report on the history and dangers of citizens taking it upon themselves to find justice.

The latest example, Laforge’s, has clearly struck a chord with our readers. Most wholeheartedly support him and some have even offered to help him in his cause to publicly expose sexual predators in Surrey.

Predictably, police issued a statement saying the RCMP does not support, condone or recommend vigilantism due to the risk it puts to all involved.

A car crash on Monday in Surrey seems to give weight to the RCMP’s position. After Creep Catchers confronted a man who allegedly tried to arrange a rendezvous with a 14-year-old boy in a parking lot, the target took off and drove right into a pickup truck.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the best way to get dangerous sex offenders off our streets is with complex investigations done in a controlled environment, using special training and tactics.

Fair enough.

But why not find a way to work with Ryan Laforge and his Creep Catchers?

After all, they seem to have no trouble weeding out suspects.

