- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Focus
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Opinions
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 18, 2016)
Email your submissions to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Roses
- Bouquets of roses to the kindhearted man in the park on Saturday (Aug. 13) for his generous donation to Citadel Canine Society, which trains and provides service dogs for veterans and first responders suffering the effects of OSI/PTSD.
- A bouquet of roses to Ellen at Peter F. Pook Insurance in Cloverdale. Ellen is always so helpful, patient and friendly when we come in. She is why we keep going back there.
- Roses to people who are struggling with obstacles in their lives – don’t give up for a second. Keep fighting.
- A dumpster full of red roses to the City of Surrey for organizing the recycling program. I went to the event on Aug. 4 and was amazed at how well organized and well received it was. Granted, it took time and patience to get there, but there were a few staff members completing short surveys while you waited. You did not have to get out of your car, they did it all for you. Hopefully we will not see as many “unwanted” items dumped on the side of our roads and this will help keep our beautiful city even cleaner. Thank you so much to all of these wonderful people who went, and to the staff who organized it.
- Roses to people who appreciate what they have and aren’t always complaining about what they don’t.
- Roses to people who are patient while waiting in line and don’t obnoxiously bud in front of others or slither their way to the front of the line.
Email your Roses to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Rotten Tomatoes
- Rotten tomatoes to the cops in Surrey for not going after all these cars and motorcycles with loud exhaust systems. You can hear these vehicles for miles, but the cops can’t find them.
- Rotten tomatoes to people who are impolite and downright rude. Seriously! Where are your manners?
- Rotten tomatoes to strangers who walk through my complex. Have some respect. I don’t know how – or where – you were raised but I was brought up to respect other people’s property. Shame on you.
- Rotten tomatoes to new corporate daycares that opened up. You take so much money from families, yet you can’t afford to pay your employees decent wages? Small wonder there’s a high turnover because smart people are fed up of being overworked and underpaid.
- Rotten tomatoes to inconsiderate people who gossip about others in their own language in the workplace. This unprofessional behaviour should not be tolerated.
- Rotten tomatoes to the department of fisheries for their inaccurate forecasts for salmon returns on the Fraser River. They are so far out it is ridiculous. Then they close the salmon fisheries after they have sold all the sport fishing licences they can, but you can’t get your money back for your licences after it is closed. Now is that fair?
- Rotten tomatoes to annoying people who complain about the hot weather. It’s summer – deal with it!
Email your Rotten Tomatoes to edit@thenownewspaper.com
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.