Opinions
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 25, 2016)
Send your submissions to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Roses
- Roses and thanks to the Good Samaritan who found my black leather purse at Costco. It had everything in it – my medications, phone, credit cards and some money. They are many good people in Surrey.
- Bouquets of roses to those musically inclined seniors who jam at the Fleetwood Community Centre. Many people, including my mother, look forward to hearing your music each week. You bring joy, remembrance of good times and happiness! See you once again in September.
- Roses to each and every one who made the Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race the most amazing day ever! I was impressed at how everyone was so encouraging. What a great time, regardless of one’s athletic prowess. We came, we had fun and we conquered!
- Red roses for the people who helped me, a senior with severe mobility problems, on Aug. 11 when my car broke down. Thank you to the staff and customers of Texx Big Burger on 108th Avenue, Bill of Clova Towing, the driver of car No. 95, SurrDell Taxi, and the fellows at OK Tire in Newton who rushed repairs Friday so I had the car for the weekend.
- Roses to the Canadian women’s soccer team for winning bronze in Rio. Congrats, you deserve it!
- Roses to people who actually use your garage to park your cars. Wonder why Clayton has such a big problem with parking?
Email your Roses to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Rotten Tomatoes
- Rotten tomatoes to men who keep on wearing their baseballs hats while dining in a very nice restaurant as well as being loud yahoos. Can’t they take the bloody things off? Do they wear those hats all day long? Even in their own homes?
- Rotten tomatoes to drivers who do not understand the concept of children, pets and cul-de-sacs. The speed limit should be 30 km/h in all cul-de-sacs! Driveways are not airstrip landings, nor places to do burnouts or fish tales! You might look like a big shot to your buddies, but you don’t to the rest of your neighbours.
- Rotten tomatoes to the person who called me “sir” in the Vancouver Public Library washroom. How dare you make such discriminating remarks about my personal appearance! You must be really pathetic and uneducated to call women with short hair men! Karma will get you in the end, just you wait!
- Rotten tomatoes to B.C. Premier Christy Clark and the mayor of Vancouver for the new 15 per cent foreign home ownership tax. They should call it just another tax-grab on consumers. There is already a property purchase fee on buying a house that they should do away with in the first place. This is an outrageous amount for something you already own and would like to pass on to a family member. I hope in the next election, people wake up and throw them both out.
- Rotten tomatoes to the elderly man in the turban who I saw relieving himself against somebody’s fence during his early morning walk in Cloverdale. Show some respect to your neighbours. How disgusting.
Email your Rotten Tomatoes to edit@thenownewspaper.com
