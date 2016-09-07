LETTER: I will fight 104 Avenue Centre plan with everything I have

104 Avenue Centre has sat vacant, save for a few special events and film work, since it was built in 1998 on 104th Avenue in Surrey, at 142nd Street.

The Editor,

Re: “Big dreams for a long-vacant building,” the Now, Sept. 1.

I have just read your story about the proposal for using the vacant 104 Avenue Centre for treating drug addicts and just-released prisoners. At first, I thought this was an early April Fools joke but then I realized it was an actual proposal.

I almost fell off my chair.

What a ridiculous idea, to bring all the low- lives and criminal types into a large residential area. This kind of facility should be in a large business area with lots of fences and gates, or in a place with large fields around, or near the food bank – but not on 104th Avenue.

Mayor Linda Hepner and council must not approve this proposal. I will fight this with everything I have and hope everyone living around this area will also voice a strong disapproval of such a crazy proposal.

It must never happen. I don’t want to have to buy two pit bulls to protect my property.

Derek Coughtrey, Surrey