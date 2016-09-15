- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Focus
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Opinions
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 15, 2016)
Send your submissions to edit@thenownewspaper.com and watch for them online and every Thursday in the Now.
Roses
- Many red roses and thanks to the knowledgeable volunteers and supporters at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale who made our visit so enjoyable and informative. Can’t wait for the Halloween and Christmas trains.
- A bouquet of roses to Aaron, the Good Samaritan who helped me with my car dilemma on Highway 91 on Sept. 1. In spite of being tired and on the way home from a long day of work, Aaron did not hesitate to stop as soon as he noticed I had my hazard lights on. He changed my tires and managed to connect my bumper to the car. He then drove behind me to ensure that I got on and off the bridge safely.
- Roses to Alysha S. for rescuing my cat from a tree.
- A tractor full of roses to Mary’s Garden in South Surrey for offering up such amazing and affordable produce. They’re a local business worth supporting. Better product, and you can’t beat their prices!
- Roses to those who smile at others. Small gestures mean so much.
Email your Roses to edit@thenownewspaper.com
Rotten Tomatoes
- Huge rotten tomatoes to people who continue to dump their garbage in our neighbourhood. You know who you are. You should be ashamed of yourselves. The neighbourhood has hidden cameras – I hope you get caught. We, as a neighbourhood, are sick of it.
- Rotten tomatoes to the people who keep calling me “sir” on the phone due to my deep voice. Whoever you are, please stop. It’s getting very annoying! Use your common sense for once.
- Rotten tomatoes to a certain someone who recently came to me with an issue and asked for advice then turned around and accused me of “getting involved.” Sorry, did I miss something here? Good riddance.
- Rotten tomatoes to my mother’s landlord. Did it feel good to tell her you wouldn’t be returning her deposit? Proud of yourself for taking advantage of an 80-year old woman? As she nears the end of her life, you showed her one more time how humanity is failing with petty greed. I’m sure that $300 was important to you as you plan your month-long trip to Europe. People like you always find a way to justify being a lowlife.
Email your Rotten Tomatoes to edit@thenownewspaper.com
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.