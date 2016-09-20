  • Connect with Us

Opinions

OUR VIEW: $90K could do so much more for Surrey than traffic circle art

Red arrow shows concrete foundation for the artwork to be installed in the traffic circle at the intersection of 156th Street and 108th Avenue in Fraser Heights, in photo posted to the City of Surrey
Red arrow shows concrete foundation for the artwork to be installed in the traffic circle at the intersection of 156th Street and 108th Avenue in Fraser Heights, in photo posted to the City of Surrey's website.
— image credit: Surrey.ca
Pretty streets are nice, but safe streets are better still.

Oddly enough – considering motorists are supposed to keep their eyes on the road – the City of Surrey intends to spend $90,000 on a public art project in the middle of a traffic circle at 156th Street and 108th Avenue in Fraser Heights.

We think that money should be put to better use.

And it seems many readers agree (see reaction below).

In an ideal world, drug addicts wouldn’t be chucking their dirty, potentially deadly syringes all over the place, but alas, many do.

As the Now reported last week, a hypodermic needle collection program that worked hard to remove these dangerous sharps from Whalley’s streets has been discontinued for lack of funding.

The cash going into this no-doubt attractive but nevertheless non-utilitarian street art project could fund the “Rig Dig” needle recovery program for two years.

Public art is great but preventing people, particularly children, from being pricked by dirty needles is priceless.

The Now

