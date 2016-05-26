  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTER: It would be a shame to see Surrey's Anniedale school rot away

This field trip to Anniedale school was a memorable one for a 'Now' reader.
— image credit: Submitted
  • posted May 26, 2016 at 8:00 AM

The Editor,

Re: “Fighting to keep Anniedale from ‘rotting away,’” the Now, May 19.

My Riverdale Elementary school’s Grade 5 French immersion class spent a day at Anniedale school. This would have been in 1982 or 83. Many of us dressed in the clothes of the era.

I have always had a love for the Little House on the Prairie television series and it was really neat to be able to “live the life” for a day.

SEE ALSO: Surrey Historical Society fights to keep Anniedale School from ‘rotting away’

I don’t remember a whole lot about the day or the lessons we did but the experience has always been a great memory for me.

I pass by the school on a regular basis and have often wondered if other classes got to have the experience that mine did.

It would be a shame to see it rot away.

Kirsten Wilson, Surrey

