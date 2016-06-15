LETTER: Judges who slap Surrey's criminals on wrist are the real problem

The Editor,

Re: “Forty shootings, zero charges – what’s wrong?” the Now editorial, June 9.

All these shootings and no charges. What is wrong? Maybe nothing.

We would like the charges laid yesterday but it is not like crime dramas on TV. We have the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. While some may think it is a hindrance to law and order, their thinking would likely change if they were the ones facing charges.

Cases have to be built meticulously. Motives have to be shown, not just the bullets being fired. Defense lawyers are pretty astute at picking them apart. All the work can go down for nothing.

Yes, it is taking time. Give the RCMP time to build strong cases. To me, the real disappointment comes when a judge merely slaps the bad guys on the hand.

Dave Bains, Surrey