LETTER: Simpson preaches tolerance but his real sin is not believing

One Christian reader argues the real hypocrites are those who preach tolerance for all... except for those they disagree with.

The Editor,

Re: “No patience for hypocrisy or entitled dog owners,” the Now, June 16.

Editor and columnist Beau Simpson labels as hypocritical those who express sorrow and solidarity with shooting victims while also “believing to their core that homosexuality is an abomination to God and that people who live such a lifestyle will be forever tormented in hellfire.”

SIMPSON: I've lost patience for hypocritical mourners and entitled dog owners

I am one of those people but would like to point out that God doesn’t see the sin of homosexual behaviour as any worse than any other sin, including the sin of unbelief.

The only way to escape from Simpson’s “hellfire” is by trusting in Jesus to pay for all our sins, including the sexual ones that those on the left seem to focus on. The real hypocrites are those who preach tolerance for all... except for those they disagree with.

Kent Dykstra, Cloverdale