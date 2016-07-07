- Home
Letters
LETTER: City should not allow ‘music’ festival to drive Surrey residents away
A photo from last year's FVDED in the Park event at Surrey's Holland Park
The Editor,
I would like the Now to report on how the taxpayers who live around Holland Park feel about the outrageous amount of noise that went on all weekend.
Nobody could hear themselves think, let alone converse with guests because of the terrible noise that came out of this park all weekend.
SEE ALSO: Sold-out FVDED in the Park music festival's 'relentless pounding' peeves some Surrey residents
With this level of noise and intrusion on the neighbourhood, why can’t they find a farmer’s field in Cloverdale to hold this event?
It’s horrible. I’ll bet you’ll find a majority of people who live around here left for the weekend to escape the awful crap coming out of the park.
Next year I’ll do the same.
Cheryl Jewhurst, Surrey
