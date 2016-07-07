  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTER: Canada Day in Surrey was great but next time, please leave your dogs at home

Hat-adorned couple at Surrey’s big Canada Day event. - Surrey Now file photo
Hat-adorned couple at Surrey’s big Canada Day event.
— image credit: Surrey Now file photo
  posted Jul 7, 2016

The Editor,

Much thanks and congratulations to the City of Surrey and all the staff, volunteers and sponsors of Canada Day celebrations, for pulling off another fabulous, fun, free, family-friendly day.

I, for one, enjoyed myself immensely.

To all the people who ignored all the signs that read, “no pets” and managed to sneak their dogs past security, I can’t help but wonder – do you really think your dog was having fun?

In just a few hours, I saw three small dogs who were obviously stressed, if not terrified.  The huge crowds and cacophony of sounds are overwhelming to dogs, even laid-back Labs who love chaos and attention.

Please leave your dogs at home, where they are safe, content and at peace. Don’t kid yourself that they’re happier with you.

Lawana Quest, Surrey

