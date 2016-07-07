- Home
LETTER: I don't care what anyone says, Surrey's new library is worth every penny
The Editor,
Re: “Library a big waste,” the Now, June 30.
I just finished reading a letter written by someone who claims the Surrey Centre library is a waste of space and money.
When it was first built, I heard the exact same complaint from my mother. I love my mother but she is in her 50s and hasn’t kept up with technology.
I see the library’s vision and it is clearly a meeting place for the entire community to study, mentor and research. I have attended literacy tutor training classes with PICS in the meeting rooms and met Little Sister Study Buddies there as a Big Sisters tutor for almost three years now.
The space is geared toward attracting students with their laptops and textbooks and I think it’s a great take on the traditional library.
I love what they’ve done at Surrey City Centre.
If you’re still not convinced, go and take a look when classes are out at around 3 p.m. and onward. The place is buzzing.
Jenny Sine, Surrey