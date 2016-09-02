LETTER: Canada's young Olympians find way to succeed despite lack of proper funding

Rio Olympic bronze medalist Jasmin Glaesser (cycling team pursuit) visited Surrey’s BC Cancer Agency Fraser Valley Centre on Aug. 23 to thank staff who have cared for her mother as she undergoes cancer treatment. Glaesser is pictured with her mother Andrea Glaesser, right, Julie Nager, left, and Alireza Sarbar.

The Editor,

I feel obligated on behalf of Canada’s young Olympic participants to speak up. It has been an embarrassing past few weeks or so.

Our national broadcasting company has totally missed the mark. The real story of the Olympics is in fact that these wonderful young people deserve much better than our fat-cat politicians have done for them. The participants’ parents and friends have spent countless amounts of money and volunteer hours to help these great young people achieve a place on the world stage.

In case you have not heard, Canada is one of the worst countries in the world to assist our athletes with funds so that they can pursue their quest for excellence. Yet, the most shameful fact in all of this is that our publicly funded broadcast system have never once chastised our government publicly for this.

Oh, that’s right, their hands are tied in fear that their funding might be jeopardized should they bad-mouth any of those fat cats, so busy figuring out how they can arrange selfies with the wonderful participants who so valiantly returned with medals to share with their parent and friends, who so generously gave of their time and monies to help them reach the pinnacles of success.

Congratulations to all participants, parents and friends; you are all winners. Rotten tomatoes to our political fat cats, CBC and CRTC.

As an aside, my nephew proudly wore the Canadian Olympic Committee-issued uniform blazoned with Canada’s emblem in the Beijing junior Olympics – a uniform for which his parents had to cough up $750, and he did manage to represent our country in London in 2012.

Yes, the whole family contributed to get him there, so I know all about the trials, tribulations and barricades our system presents our young people with as they chase a goal, no matter how tough our country makes the path.

Tom Nielsen, Surrey