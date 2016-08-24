GOLF: Northview pros earn B.C. title in pro-assistant championship

John Shin (left) and Matt Palsenbarg, with Northview Golf Academy in Surrey, claimed the 2016 G&G Golf and Callaway PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship.

A pair of pros with Surrey’s Northview Golf Academy clutched up to win a provincial title in Chase.

The Interior town’s Talking Rock course played host to the G&G Golf Company and Callaway PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship in July.

In a final round that went down to the wire, Northview’s Matt Palsenbarg and John Shin earned the tourney trophy on the second playoff hole, breaking a tie at 128 (-16) with Morningstar Golf Club’s Kevin Oates and Darren Griff.

“We hit the ball well and didn’t make many mistakes,” said Palsenbarg, head professional at Northview. “If we did, we recovered well. The big thing about coming to this place is that we both really like the golf course... So it made it quite enjoyable.”

The pair have had previous successes together, winning the B.C. Match Play in 2004 and 2006, among other team events around the province.

In the two-day tourney at Talking Rock, Palsenbarg and Shin, an assistant pro at Northview, sat two back of the lead, at 66, at the end of the first round. On that Monday, Rick Crowson and Clay Stothers of The Okanagan Golf Club made a run at defending their 2015 title with an opening 64 in the best-ball format.

For the tournament win, Northview Golf Academy scored $2,400, with Morningstar taking home $1,650. Dave Zibrik and Drew Scollon of Point Grey Golf & Country Club earned $1,350 for third place.

