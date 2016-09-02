Nominations for BC Sports Hall of Fame accepted until Oct. 1

Do you know a British Columbian who has accomplished sporting greatness?

If so, consider nominating the person for the BC Sports Hall of Fame, which is accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class until Oct. 1.

Entering its 51st year, the BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrated its "golden" anniversary in style, inducting its largest class ever in 2016, with notable sports icons including Steve Nash, Wally Buono, Geri Donnelly, Carl Valentine and Arthur Griffiths.

The hall also celebrated the top moments in BC sports history, through a “50 Golden Moments” bracket challenge, with Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope taking top honours.

“The BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrates the province’s sports heritage by honouring the past and inspiring the future for British Columbians,” said Allison Mailer, executive director of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“We are excited to be accepting nominations for the 2017 induction class, the 51st in the hall’s history and look forward to reviewing all applications with our board of trustees.”

All nominees must have attained a high level of excellence and have brought honour to BC sport through their passion, commitment and dedication to sport.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from http://www.bcsportshalloffame.com/inductees/nominate/, where visitors will also find a complete list of all BC Sports Hall of Famers.

Categories for consideration are: Athlete, Builder, Pioneers, Media, Team, and the WAC Bennett award. Please note: full selection criteria can be found on the nomination form.

