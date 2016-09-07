MMA all the way: UFC dream comes true for Fleetwood-raised Jeremy Kennedy

Surrey MMA fighter Jeremy Kennedy is “itching to get that call again” from UFC officials.

SURREY — Jeremy Kennedy can vividly recall the details of his first MMA fight, which took place during a charity event at Relate Church on 152nd Street in Surrey.

“It was 2009, and it was down the street from my house in a church there,” said Kennedy. “It was pretty crazy, and I was 16 years old with braces and a head full of hair and fighting a 24-year-old, or something like that, and I won.”

He had little idea about what he was getting himself into that night, Kennedy admitted.

“I kind of thought I would be fighting with shin guards and headgear and everything, but we showed up and it was small gloves, full MMA, ground and pound and everything, so that was fun,” he remembered with a laugh.

“But my parents weren’t too happy about that. They had to sign a release, and that’s not what they were expecting going into it.”

Fast-forward seven years and Kennedy is still on a high from his latest adventures in the octagon, this time in a much more high-profile venue.

It was a dream come true for Kennedy on Saturday, Aug. 27 when the MMA athlete made his UFC debut at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and won.

In the card’s first fight, a lightweight-division battle, he scored a unanimous decision over fellow Canadian newcomer Alessandro Ricci. Kennedy, 23, is a natural featherweight (145-pound class) who was competing in a division up.

After his fight, he sounded thrilled and definitely ready for more action in the UFC.

“I knew it’d be the majority of my crowd, but there were a lot more people there than I expected,” an elated Kennedy told reporters in a video posted to the “UFC on Fox 21” YouTube channel.

Later, in conversation with the Now, Kennedy talked about growing up in the Fleetwood area of Surrey, how he got into the sometimes bloody sport of MMA and why he keeps at it.

Since 2009, he’s gone from amateur to pro, from bottom-of-the-card fights to main-eventing along the way. He lived in Thailand for about a year and fought there, but eventually returned to Surrey to train.

“There were a lot of rough patches where, like, I’d think I wasn’t going to make it, that I’d just do it for fun and see how long I can go for,” Kennedy said. “It was more of a hobby and I had to work different jobs and that affected my training, and there was a lot of back-and-forth, where I didn’t know whether I wanted to do this full-time,” he continued.

“So to finally make it here and win, and now I’m waiting for my next call (from UFC officials), it’s pretty crazy. My dream actually came true, you know.”

He got into carpentry right out of high school, from Fleetwood Park Secondary, just for quick money. But a plumbing job with his father was a better fit, as it allowed him more flex time to train. With bills still pilling up, Kennedy landed a job at the Chevron oil refinery in Burnaby.

“It was really good money, but the hours were crazy and I couldn’t train as much as I wanted,” he said. “That was a turning point where I didn’t give it up, but I almost made fighting just a second priority, not a first priority.”

Fatefully, he was offered a teaching job in a Vancouver-area gym. “That really kind of kept me on course with MMA,” said Kennedy, whose nickname is JBC, which stands for “Junior Bacon Cheeseburger” and was given to him because of his taste for the fast-food menu item.

His UFC fight in Vancouver, on home turf in front of family, friends and fans, was the start of a four-fight contact for Kennedy with the high-profile organization.

“So I’m here to stay, and if I keep winning hopefully I can re-sign and everything like that, that’s the plan,” he said. “They can terminate that (contract) at any time, so winning is crucial. But if I keep winning and re-signing, that’s the career, you know.”

Kennedy is “itching to get that call again,” now that he has one UFC fight under his belt, and he’ll train in the meantime.

“It’s up to them when I fight again but ideally it’d be every three or four months, so I’m looking at November or December as perfect timing,” he noted.

While Kennedy’s goal has always been to make a UFC card, since he started toying with MMA at age 13, his next goal is to open a gym here.

“That would be something to retire to, a business to have after fighting, right, because there’s only a small window in your life where you’re fighting,” Kennedy explained.

“I’m using fighting to help build my name, build my brand and then that helps my career. Me fighting in UFC is like going to school for a lot of other people, you know. I have to chip away at savings, too, to help start this thing. Hopefully I can retire (from fighting) and then have that gym to coach my own MMA fighters, younger ones, in the future here.”

But first, Kennedy said he’ll add to his ribcage-area tattoo, the one that counts the number of his pro-fight wins.

“I’ll add a ninth notch to it,” he said with much enthusiasm, “because I’m nine-and-O now.”

