SOCCER: Surrey's Priya Sandhu keeps 'clean sheet' streak going for SFU Clan

SURREY — So far this soccer season, Priya Sandhu has been at her best preventing goals.

The Surrey-raised goalkeeper, a Tamanawis Secondary grad, recorded her second shutout, or "clean sheet," in as many games with the SFU Clan women's soccer team.

In Los Angeles this week, the Clan stayed unbeaten in a scoreless draw with Cal State LA Golden Eagles, with Sandhu (pictured) making three saves.

"Priya was outstanding and, without a doubt, (was) the man of the match for us," said SFU head coach Annie Hamel.

"She kept a is in the game, had presence and made some big-time saves."

In their first road game of the young season, the Canadian side put seven shots toward the Cal State keeper in the first half. Meanwhile, the stingy SFU defense held CSLA to just two attempts on goal, only one of which reached Sandhu, according to Steve Frost, Clan sports information director.

Rookie forward Emma Pringle kept up her impressive play after a two-goal debut last week, posting three shots in the first half.

With the game still knotted after regulation and during the second extra time period, Sandhu come up big once more, as Cal State LA's Victoria Arredondo broke in alone with under 30 seconds remaining.

"The Golden Eagles' junior midfielder made a great run on goal, putting in a hot shot that Sandhu did well to get in front of," Frost reported. "The Clan's backline quickly cleared the ball away on the rebound, ensuring the single point."

Looking ahead, the Clan will face the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros (3-0-0) at noon Saturday (Sept. 10), also in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE for more details about the team, which includes several other players from the Surrey area.